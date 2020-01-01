Postal Hotline

National Newspaper Association provides postal consulting services for its members.

We can help with:

Interpretations of postal rules

Understanding how to enter mail properly

Assess steps you may be able to improve slow service

Know whether you are eligible for Perodicals permits

And unsnarl a host of other conundrums that arise when newspapers (and their shoppers/TMCs) are in the mail

Consulting assistance is a member-benefit. For most effective help, please JOIN. Membership includes a subscription to Publishers’ Auxiliary, which all mailing and circulation professionals at newspapers must read to be abreast of the rapidly-changing postal world.

If your question is a quick one and you do not expect to need further support, we take questions from non-member newspapers and members of the public on a first-come/first-served basis. Please understand that during peak times, our members may claim all of our time. That is why you need to be a member!

To submit a question, complete the form below. Your question will then be reviewed by one of our staff members and added to the articles below. Click on the article to show the answer.