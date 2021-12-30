Book a room for NNAF's 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show in San Francisco

The Hyatt Regency San Francisco is the headquarters for the National Newspaper Association Foundation's 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

The NNAF's discounted rate of $169/room (plus tax) is available for stays Oct. 3-9, 2022

Hotel Reservations: If you wish to make hotel reservations and receive the NNAF group rate of $169 (plus tax), book by Monday, September 12, 2022. To book via phone, please call Central Reservations at (415) 788-1234 and mention "National Newspaper Association Foundation" for your special rate. To register online use this link: Hyatt Regency San Francisco.