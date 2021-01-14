Country Editors Forum: State of the First Amendment

Introducing the NNA Foundation’s New Country Editors Forum, featuring live interviews with newsmakers.

Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. Central/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT on Zoom

Join us for this introductory session where our news editors ⁠⁠— NNAF President Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, NNAF Director Jeanne Straus, publisher of Straus News in Chester, New York, and NNA's Director of Public Policy Tonda Rush ⁠— interview Ken Paulson, the director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University on the state of the First Amendment as we head into 2021 and a Biden administration.

Bring your questions and ask through the chat box. Register for this free program here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEldOGorT4rHNSDQs60EjEJ0kJ97iIlbfIZ&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw27khc0Mf6PErV1JzFfz7s8

(Open to NNA members and nonmembers.)