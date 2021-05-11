A Conversation with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence

Join NNAF for a conversation on Thursday, June 17 at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, 3-term Michigan Democrat, former Mayor of Southfield, Michigan, and one of the House’s leading experts on the USPS Postal Service. This conversation is an extension of NNAF’s International Women’s Day celebration postponed from March.

Michigan Press Association’s Lisa McGraw and Detroit Legal News’s Bradley Thompson will interview the Lawrence on how women work together in Congress. They will also delve into the many controversies surrounding the USPS Postal Service and mailed ballots. Lawrence is an original co-sponsor of the Postal Service Improvements Act, which would set standards for the handling of mail voting.

Editors are invited to join and add their own questions to the interview.

Register at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/rep_brenda_lawrence (FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee)

Please note: Only NNA members will have access to the recording for replay at their convenience.