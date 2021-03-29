Nonmember registration: Sponsored content a hit with advertisers and readers

NNA members, login and go here for full access (see flyers and sample content)

“We’ve found our customers would rather sell their story, than merely tell their story.”

That’s the comment of Ginny Trigg, advertising director of The Pilot, a 10,000 circulation, twice-weekly newspaper and publishing company in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Ginny is finding renewed interest in print advertising, particularly among customers who appreciate the option of telling their story exactly as they like it in sponsored content.

Jill Whitley, marketing specialist for the twice-weekly Times Herald in Newnan, Georgia, is seeing a similar response amongst her advertisers.

“Our customers, particularly new businesses, are finding they can answer every question a reader may have about their business and, once the story is read, they then have developed a relationship with the reader because they have opened themselves up to let people know all about themselves,” Jill says. “It is just absolutely a great idea for new businesses struggling to become known in the marketplace."

“Sponsored content” is the latest term for advertising that has been around for decades and allows customers to tell the story of their latest offerings in a display that mimics traditional editorial copy with story layouts, photographs and more — but is plainly labeled paid content.

In the past, many have used the term “advertorial” to describe the method. “Content marketing” is another term sometimes used.

Regardless of what it’s called, sponsored content is simple for the newspaper to create and, best of all, it is popular with advertisers and readers.

I first found keen interest in this type of advertising many years ago with my local banks who latched onto the idea as a way for them to reward their good customers by not only featuring their relationship with the bank, but also allowing them to also highlight their customers. A win all the way around.

Ginny first utilized sponsored content in some of the company’s related publications before venturing into their traditional newspaper product.

“We started our venture into sponsored content with our e-newsletters,” Ginny said. "Once we saw how much customers liked purchasing a “story” in our newsletters over banner ads we started offering it in our print products as well."

“The feedback we’ve received from the advertisers who have done sponsored content has been strong,” Ginny adds. "[One of the first advertisers] had his busiest week-to-date in the week following his article and he attributes it to the sponsored content.”

Jill, in Newnan, is finding similar response.

“I see more and more use of sponsored content as the next big thing coming in advertising,” says Jill. “It is really a win-win-win. The advertiser wins, the newspaper wins and the readers win because everyone gets something they need from sponsored content."

Although advertorials have been around for a long time, many editors have long been tradition-bound and hesitant to allow paid content to run in their paper for fear of giving the impression their news columns were “for sale” or that the newspaper had somehow crossed the line separating editorial and advertising. Most of those worries have gone away, however, as clear labeling of the content and popular reception by readers seems to make it clear what they are reading is paid advertising.

"We also use a member of our team to write the content who is working exclusively with our advertising partners as to not commingle our journalists with the advertisers. Ultimately, we don’t put bylines on the sponsored content pieces unless it’s to be read as an expert advice column — in which case, we put the customer’s name in the byline."

“People seem to be fine with it as long as the labeling makes it clear," Ginny said, "and the customers love the freedom they have in being sure the story they tell is conveyed exactly the way they want it told. It makes for clearer stories and makes the item a truly educational piece on the topic."

Sponsored content seems to work especially well in niche publications where advertisers can go into detail in their stories to explain what their business offers to readers, Ginny says.

“We have more than doubled our income in some sections," Ginny said, "merely by going to sponsored content rather than the traditional display advertising. Our advertisers appreciate the control they have over the finished product.”

Because the Pilot offers sponsored content across various aspects of their operation, they are also able to offer their advertisers more precise information from the ad buy, such as the number of views the items received.

"It’s also been valuable for sales reps to be able to provide hard data on number of views to each article when it’s on the website as well as how many clicks came from the e-newsletter when we brief the article in a daily send in order to drive traffic to the piece on the website," Ginny said. "That data alone has already led to repeat buys”

Sponsored content lets newspapers offer customers something they have long asked for: more control over how their ad copy reads and how it is presented. It all makes sense, doesn’t it? After all, they’re the one paying the bill.

We see a growing interest in sponsored content among advertisers eager to embrace more flexibility in how their message is presented. If you haven’t offered this option to your advertisers yet — what are you waiting for?

Join in Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT as I talk with Ginny and Jill on the upcoming NNA webinar to share more about their success with sponsored content! Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/great_idea_exchange_sponsored_content (Free for NNA members; $30 for nonmembers).

Robert M. Williams Jr. is a longtime community newspaper publisher from Blackshear, Georgia. He was NNA president in 2013-14 and is now acting as NNA director of creative resources. He is available for consultation on how to create more revenue, help you deal with inevitable newspaper issues or be a sympathetic ear for NNA members looking for an experienced publisher to listen. Email him at robert@nna.org or call at (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.