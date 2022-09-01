USPS to rollout out new sorting and delivery centers or ‘Super Centers’ across nation

The National Newspaper Association this fall is monitoring the rollout by the Postal Service of new Sorting and Delivery Centers, dubbed Super Centers, in some news reports. The first is expected to open in Athens, Georgia, in September.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said the new centers are intended to bring all mail for a service area into one large plant where both machines and carriers will be at work to move mail more efficiently.

He has said that the goal of filling up postal trucks requires more amassing of mail into central locations.

NNA has posed questions about how these changes will affect entry of newspaper mail at local post offices. So far, USPS has declined to provide further information.