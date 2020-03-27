Help your clients by getting their product and services in front of folks

Print ad revenue is tricky right now as many shops are closed to walk in business.

During this viral outbreak many folks are staying home more and doing most of their shopping online. Help your clients by getting their product and services in front of folks on your online newspaper edition.

Other online advertising products can offer huge returns as well. For instance, offering a one-page e-commerce landing page with 10 hot selling items to go along with some online banner advertising. Maybe throw in an e-blast into the package as well.

Idea for the client: "Many small shops are offering curbside delivery for most orders. If you do not have staff on hand to do curbside delivery, think about hiring an Uber or Lyft driver to drop the product for your store. They are not working right now and would likely work a deal with you for deliveries.

The team at Spark Digital Sales Group is here to help. Please reach out if you have questions about your team and bringing in revenue during this trying time.