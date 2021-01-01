Benefits of membership to NNA

Postal Counseling

Government Policy Representation

Business Laws Hotline

Industry Resources

Discount on NNA Libel Shield Policy

Shipping Discounts

NNAF Benefits

Support NNAF with your TAX-deductible contribution and help our mission to educate journalists, publishers and the public on the value of community newspapers.

CHAMPION

Membership to NNA: All NNAF benefits at lowest available or discounted rate.

Free yearly subscription to Publishers’ Auxiliary, including digital access on NNA.org.

Free access to Great Idea Webinars and database for increasing revenue + revenue support from Robert M. Williams Jr.

Free access to Pub Aux Live! Educational Webinars

Member discount for attending yearly National Convention

Free access to member’s only material on website (readership survey)

Access to closed Facebook Forum Group.

Calculate dues here.

STATEWIDE

Membership to NNA for ALL newspaper/media members of your press association in your state association. All NNAF benefits at discounted rate for your members.

Email Lynne for custom quote for your newspaper association.

MENTOR

For State Press Associations

Donate to support the NNAF Fellows Program

PATRON

Membership to NNA

Advertising/sponsorship opportunities

FRIEND

Receive a Button that says supports Local or Community Journalism

CURATE YOUR OWN BENEFITS PACKAGE (build pages like pub aux subscription page):

Publishers’ Auxiliary subscription: one issue/full year subscription (only NNA members get access to archives); $85/one year; $10/single issue

Great Ideas Webinars – access to live webinars (only NNA members get access to recordings) Price: $500/year

Pub Aux Live Educational Webinars – Price: $500/year (only NNA members get access to recordings)

Attend National Convention: $625 (NNA members pay $435)

Enter BNC Contest: $40/entry (NNA members pay $20/entry)

BENEFACTOR

For major annual donors

Free access to all of the above NNAF programs, services, website and special events, including convention.

Logo display on website; logo recognition in Pub Aux and recognition at convention; sponsorship and naming rights of available NNAF programs; additional recognition as opportunities arise (non-political email blasts or new public educational programming).

DIRECT SUPPORT to local journalism in communities across the country through NNAF education, marketing, training, outside support services through NNA, and other means.