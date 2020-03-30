Social News Desk offers a turnkey solution

Social News Desk offers a turnkey solution to deliver breaking, developing and vital information to your Facebook audience using Messenger. While many newspapers do not have a paywall right now, this is an excellent way to drive traffic.

Messenger has an 50-80% open rate and is currently, a very powerful tool. The SND Messenger solution is easy to set up, manage and deploy to any local newsroom’s Facebook page.

This feature is part of your existing SND Dashboard at no additional cost. A number of newsrooms are using it already to deliver breaking news.

See more information linked below.

How Newsrooms are using it for COVID-19 Coverage: https://tvnewscheck.com/article/top-news/246151/messenger-app-new-tool-for-breaking-news/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_sarahloyd

Getting Your Page Ready (SND will help:: http://web.socialnewsdesk.com/facebook/how-to-get-started-with-snds-messenger-experience/

How to Get Messenger Contacts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jG6SuIlepLo