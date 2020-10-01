Bob Henline (1970-2020)

Bob Henline, editor of The Cordell (Oklahoma) Beacon, died August 19, 2020. He was 50.

Henline was traveling home to Oklahoma following a visit to family and friends in Utah when he had a heart attack. He died at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center in Albuquerque.

Henline was born August 1, 1970, in Murray, Utah. He graduated from Bingham High School in 1988 and went on to study at Boston University, followed by graduate work at Georgetown University.

Henline married a friend from high school, Melissa Paul, on June 15, 2011. The couple moved to Libby, Montana, where Bob worked for The Western News as editor and reporter. He later became editor and publisher of the Kootenai Country Montana magazine.

In November 2018, he moved to Oklahoma and became editor of The Cordell Beacon.

He also officiated quite a few weddings, including his own daughter’s and sister-in-law’s.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Henline; brother, Ken Henline; children Aidyn Henline, Ethan Henline, Ariana (Riley) Bronson, Anthony Bronson, Philicia (Teo) Sorensen; and two grandchildren.