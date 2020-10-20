Brainworks Software announces multiple promotions and new hires

SAYVILLE, New York ⁠— Brainworks Software, a leader in innovative media software development, began September 2020 with the promotion of five key leaders and the addition of one software implementer/support specialist.

“Even with all the disruption caused by the pandemic, Brainworks is continuing to grow.” said Rick Sanders, Brainworks Software President & CEO. “Not only did we win several new Stratica customers since March 2020, but we also hired a few new employees. This is an exciting time for Brainworks and I’m pleased to announce that we have promoted a few well-deserved employees from within.”

Phil Petzold adds senior vice president to his title ⁠— Petzold, who has held the position of chief financial officer for over six years, will now serve as CFO and senior vice president.

Brian Riley promoted to chief technology officer ⁠— Riley, who has been with the company since 2004 and most recently was the director of product development, has been responsible for the development of Brainworks software systems, including our newly-released web-based Stratica Advertising & CRM system. As CTO, he will continue to lead the Brainworks Development teams and now will direct the efforts of the IT Support team, the CloudOps team and the DevOps team.

Mary Parker promoted to vice president of sales & marketing ⁠— Having joined Brainworks Software over six years ago, Parker most recently held the position of director of strategic sales where she collaborated with Brainworks implementation and development teams to solve industry challenges and provide media companies with revenue generating/time saving software solutions.

As VP of sales & marketing, Parker will have a wider responsibility for revenue including searching out new opportunities in the broader media industry. Parker will also take on responsibility for marketing.

Jeff Jones promoted to vice president of operations ⁠— Jones, who has been with the company since 2017 and previously serving as director of customer success, has worked to ensure the successful rollout and usage of Brainworks’ systems. As VP of operations, Jones will be responsible for all customer-related operations including implementations, training, documentation and support.

Laura Walgren promoted to vice president of product ⁠— Having joined Brainworks software over 22 years ago, Walgren was most recently the director of advertising operations where she was responsible for the product management of the Stratica Advertising and CRM system. As vp of product, Walgren will now be responsible for the product management of all Brainworks products including the Xpance production workflow system and the Circsmart circulation system.

Mitch Mayer hired as software implementer and support specialist ⁠— Mayer joins Brainworks Software with over 20 years of experience in the media industry. He will provide customers with technical assistance and product training for both onsite and remote projects.

Brainworks recently marked its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build on its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,800 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, New York; Wichita, Kansas; and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Find them at www.brainworks.com.