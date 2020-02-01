Brokers serving the newspaper industry

Propelled by the merger of Gannett and New Media Investment Group, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 newspaper owners as measured by circulation, the newspaper industry set a new post-recession record for transaction dollar volume in 2019.

Newspaper deal activity broke through the $1 billion barrier for the first time since 2007 in what would have been an otherwise unremarkable year.

In total, 154 daily newspapers changed hands in 2019 in 30 separate transactions worth $1.33 billion. However, the Gannett/New Media deal accounted for large portions of the dailies sold and the dollar volume. Excluding that transaction, the totals would have been 44 dailies sold in deals worth approximately $134 million.

