Celebrate and remember the lives of our late newspaper colleagues, 2022-2023

Sep 20, 2023

A copy of the NNA member necrology (fall 2022-fall 2023) is available for download here

The necrology contains names and obituaries for NNA members who perished since our last Annual Convention & Trade Show, October 2022: 

  • Ralph Alldredge, 79

  • Linda Beerman, 76

  • Tom Bell, 80

  • James Boone, 87

  • Carter Hodding III, 88

  • Theresa Marie “Terry” Coady, 87

  • Fred Connors, 77

  • Alan Cruikshank, 75

  • Carol Goss Daniels, 59

  • Jo Ann Edgecombe, 74

  • Dick Emerson, 82

  • Eileen Evans, 92

  • Mary Fisher, 74

  • Mike Gackle, 71

  • Robert “Bob” Goodyear, 85

  • Dennis Hall, 71

  • Arlys Hawkes, 89

  • Harry LaRoy Hix, 84

  • Rhonda Humble, 66

  • Arthur H. Kern, 76

  • Robert “Bob” Kerr, 63

  • Barbara King, 72

  • William “Bill” Kinney, 89

  • Carl Ray Lewis, 52

  • Bill McAllister, 81

  • Dayle McGaha, 88

  • Joan Meyer, 98

  • Bob Moody, 90

  • Marvin Ness, 90

  • Russell Pierce, 81

  • Bob Pinkerton, 90

  • Virginia Rhoades, 91

  • Steve Robertson, 70

  • Sharon Taylor, 86