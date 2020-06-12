Celina Daily Standard replaces obsolete drives with TSC Press Drive Controls

The Daily Standard of Celina, Ohio, tapped The Siebold Company Inc. (TSC) for a new TSC AC Press Drive Control to replace its aging and obsolete Fincor DC drive.

The Fincor press drive components are no longer available, so replacing the drive will allow the newspapers’ Goss Suburban to print the daily paper for many more years to come. The new TSC AC Press Drive will be equipped with a larger motor than the obsolete Fincor DC drive, which will allow The Daily Standard to run all its printing units with a single drive.

TSC Automation Engineer Matt Clouser said, “By converting their aging drive system to AC we were able to offer more horsepower out of a single AC drive motor which provided a significant cost saving for the customer.”

The new drive system is scheduled to be installed by TSC in June 2020.

TSC completed more than 5,000 installation projects throughout North America and the Caribbean specializing in newspaper, commercial printing and material handling industries. TSC's subsidiaries include Lion Web Components, DR Press Equipment, DGM and Smith Pressroom Products.

TSC offers press drive controls, press equipment, equipment brokering, press equipment reconfiguration and reconditioning services, press equipment audits and valuations, and operational consulting. TSC is the authorized exclusive QIPC-EAE sales, parts, and service provider for the entire QIPC – EAE product and service offerings. For additional information, visit http://www.sieboldgraphicarts.com/tsc-press-drive-controls/ or call (800) 452-9481.