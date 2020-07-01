Chelsea Cook (1936-2020)

Chelsea C. Cook, a former editor at the Henryetta (Oklahoma) Free-Lance, died Jan. 20, 2020.

He was 84. Cook was born Dec. 21, 1936, in Marysville, California. He studied music at the University of Oklahoma before graduating from Central State College, now University of Central Oklahoma, with a master’s degree in music education.

He served as the band director at Wewoka High School from 1966 to 1979.

During his “retirement,” Cook did missionary work and became editor of the Henryetta Free-Lance, where he wrote a column called “And Furthermore.”