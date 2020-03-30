Continue operating remotely while keeping advertisers, sales reps and production staff connected

The Ad Production Manager™ — launched by AdWorksApp.com — is the best resource for publications to continue operating remotely while keeping advertisers, sales reps and production staff connected.

The 100% cloud-based hub allows all members of your publication to communicate remotely on issues such as ad tracking, proofing, approvals and more, all in real time.

In addition, the program allows you to centralize assets, track ad status and approve with one-click approval. This is why the Ad Production Manager™ has established itself as the top resource for publications to save money and maximize revenue. Learn more at AdWorksApp.com and connect with one of our Tech Consultants.