Daniel Rodgers (1943-2019)

Daniel H. Rodgers, former advertising manager for the Sequoyah County Times in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, died Oct. 5, 2019. He was 76.

Rodgers was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Wasco, California. In addition to serving as ad manager at the Sequoyah County Times, he sold advertising for the Anadarko (Oklahoma) Daily News and managed the Sand Springs (Oklahoma) Leader.