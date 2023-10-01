Does your community understand the value of professional journalism? Here’s help

Professional reporters and news media face increasing attacks. To help educate the public about journalism’s role as “a watchdog of government,” Kid Scoop offers two easy-to-read pages for children and adults. Special offer: Get these two media literacy pages for the price of one, and get help in finding hidden sponsorship revenue.

Publish these pages during U.S. Media Literacy Week, October 23-27, 2023.

Connect teachers in your community with the National Association for Media Literacy Education.

Reach out to education-minded businesses and non-profits in your state. We at Kid Scoop are experienced in tapping these hidden sources of revenue to support educational content in your newspaper. For more than 30 years, we’ve been assisting newspapers in growing their sponsorships. Kid Scoop pages are published in 42 states. Ask us for help.

Dan “Patio” Dalton can be reached at patiodan@kidscoop.com or 909-793-9890 in California. Dan’s experience as a reporter, editor and media marketeer goes back decades. He knows the journalism industry and speaks your language.