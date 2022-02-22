Fellows to continue on virtually, March 15

As you probably know, the NNA Summit next month was cancelled along with the NNAF Fellowship; however, as we’ve all learned to do for the last two years, we’ve pivoted.

According to Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager, Michigan Press Association, the Fellowship will be available virtually and has about seven slots open.

Fellows will still be focusing on climate change. The highlight of the event will be a virtual conversation with Sec. of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The students will also meet with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (member of the House Energy Committee), a lobbyist who handles climate issues and a reporter who covers electric vehicles and other issues.

McGraw has lined up a mentor to work with the fellows so they can still get a story written for their host state to distribute.

All of this will take place on March 15.

"I know it’s short notice, but a great opportunity for a student to get some national exposure," McGraw said. "If you have a student you’d like to have join us please email me at lisa@michiganpress.org. We’ll go with a first come first serve method…"