Florida Weekly launches COVID-19 resource directory
Apr 15, 2020
Our-Hometown is proud to have assisted FloridaWeekly.com in launching what it considers a prime example of an informative, helpful and engaging COVID-19 resource page.
Together, Our-Hometown and Florida Weekly were able to build a platform that benefits the people in the community as well as local businesses looking for a way to reach their consumers.
Visit the Florida COVID-19 Business & Events Updates Directory page to see it firsthand!