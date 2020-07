Fred B. Hilton Jr. (1937-2020)

Fred B. Hilton Jr., a former sports editor at the Ponca City (Oklahoma) News, died March 3, 2020. He was 82.

Hilton was born May 13, 1937, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He received a degree in journalism from Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In 1962, Hilton was named sports editor for the Ponca City News. He retired in 2011. In 2002, Hilton was inducted into the Oklahoma Press Association’s Quarter Century Club.