GNI Ad Transformation Lab — opportunity to accelerate digital business growth

Dear Colleague,



We wanted to let you know of a new opportunity from Google in the form of an application for the GNI Ad Transformation Lab.



This program will directly support Black- and Latino-owned news organizations and publishers focused on serving underrepresented communities in the U.S. and Canada, particularly those who need help creating, strengthening or scaling their digital advertising efforts. The Lab is built in partnership with Association for Alternative Newsmedia, National Association of Hispanic Publications and National Newspaper Publishers Association, and it is open to members of the National Newspaper Association, as well.



Participating publishers will receive a six month, hands-on experience that will provide deep analytical and technical support from industry experts to accelerate digital business growth. They will get a chance to get support from the AAN, NAHP, NNPA, Google and 10up, as well as the LMA, who will be acting as advisors, drawing lessons from the success stories from our Digital Transformation Lab. Focus areas will include:

Developing a digital content and distribution strategy

Optimizing (and in some cases setting up) websites

Improving digital advertising capabilities and experiences

Training to help attract and generate incremental digital advertising revenue

You can access the application by clicking this link here. To learn more about the program, please click here for a blog post by Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, announcing the program’s launch.



Please note that the application should take 20-25 minutes to complete. All applications are due by Monday, December 7 at 11:59pm ET.



Additionally, office hours have been scheduled on Tuesday, November 24th at 4pm EST (add to calendar) and Tuesday, December 1st at 4pm EST (add to calendar) to answer any questions you may have about the application process.



We are excited for the launch of this lab, and we hope to see your application in the pool. Please reach out with any questions at gni-ad-transformation-lab@google.com, or join us for office hours!



If you apply, be sure to mention in your application that you are a NNA member, and then drop me a line letting me know so we can advocate for you.



Sincerely,







Brett Wesner

NNA Chair

President, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma

brett@wespubco.com