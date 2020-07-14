Graph Communication Advisors Group reorganized, renamed in honor of the late Raymond J. Prince

PISMO BEACH, California ⁠— The Graphic Communication Advisors Group (GCAG) has been reorganized and renamed to honor its founder, the late Raymond J. Prince.

The GCAG, formed in 2017, is now named, the Raymond J. Prince Graphic Communication Advisors Group, and has a new website: https://hrlevenson.wixsite.com/gcag

The Group is a consortium of industry experts available for advice, discussions, consulting, writing, research, expert testimony and special projects. The group’s purpose is to keep the graphic communication industry alive and vibrant by helping industry companies solve problems, come up with new ideas for expanding business, and to serve as a “think tank” for innovation.

Ray Prince, a highly visible printing industry advocate, managed the GCAG until he passed on May 1, 2020. Cal Poly Professor Emeritus Harvey Levenson has volunteered to take on the oversight role.

"I recall Ray telling me prior to the group’s formation in 2017," Levenson said, "that with the closing or downsizing of many of the industry’s associations, there is a dwindling number of places for companies to get independent advisory services. He then posed the idea of putting together a group for that purpose. I agreed. Shortly afterward the group was formed entirely through Ray’s efforts."

The website describes the GCAG purpose, and includes a list of 60 industry segments that the advisors serve. It also includes a directory of the group’s 22 advisors and their specialties along with contact information. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the advisors of choice directly.