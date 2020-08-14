Help local businesses get back to advertising
Aug 14, 2020
Metro Creative's new COVID Recovery Kit concept is available to subscribers and delivers a fresh way to help local businesses get back to advertising. The kit includes everything you need to market your response-specific services, while helping advertisers promote in-store safety and reopening news.
The following materials are available now in your MCC Creative Library, so you can customize kit offerings:
- Floor Stickers to Mark Socially Distanced Checkout Points
- In-Store Signage for Hours & Safety Guidelines
- Handwashing Posters for Restrooms
- Recovery Kit Promotional Ad
- Reopening Advertising
If you have any printing needs for the designs provided or additional requests, please contact our Client Services Team at (800) 223-1600 or service@metro-email.com for assistance.