Help local businesses get back to advertising

Metro Creative's new COVID Recovery Kit concept is available to subscribers and delivers a fresh way to help local businesses get back to advertising. The kit includes everything you need to market your response-specific services, while helping advertisers promote in-store safety and reopening news.

The following materials are available now in your MCC Creative Library, so you can customize kit offerings:

Floor Stickers to Mark Socially Distanced Checkout Points

In-Store Signage for Hours & Safety Guidelines

Handwashing Posters for Restrooms

Recovery Kit Promotional Ad

Reopening Advertising

If you have any printing needs for the designs provided or additional requests, please contact our Client Services Team at (800) 223-1600 or service@metro-email.com for assistance.