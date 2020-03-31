How UPS is responding to the Coronavirus

As you may know, COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on our lives, businesses and on supply chains. UPS is closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus and it wants to make sure you are kept up-to-date on what it is doing to keep members and customers like you safe while continuing to deliver around the world.

Here’s what we know and what you can expect:

Compliance with all government regulations and health safety guidelines related to the containment of COVID-19.

Many people are asking the same question — is it safe to receive and handle a shipment? The World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have stated that the likelihood of catching the COVID-19 virus by touching cardboard or other shipping containers is low.

If you prefer that your UPS driver does not deliver packages to your premises, you can arrange for your packages to be held for pickup at your local customer center for two weeks. When you wish to resume delivery to your business, you can request that to happen at the same UPS customer service counter you visit to pick up packages.

You can also track your deliveries via UPS.com, and where available, you can sign up for UPS My Choice® for business. This free tracking service gives you the ability to tell your UPS driver where to leave deliveries, redirect your deliveries to another address, and receive notifications on when to expect your deliveries from UPS.

For more details and updates, please visit: http://bit.ly/UPS_Updates

Need to Ship? Members visit: www.savewithups.com/newspaper to create a shipment.

