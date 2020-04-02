Illinois Times chooses SMARTPUBLISHER subscription module to help with COVID-19 crisis

PORTLAND, Oregon – Pre1 Software is thrilled to announce that Illinois Times has officially chosen Pre1 Software Advertising/CRM/Subscription solution.

James Bengfort, associate publisher at Illinois Times said, “We love Smartpublisher, especially their support team who is always there when you need them. This software lets us do it all and now with the subscription module we are covering all of our bases. We can track client’s ads, contact data, and they can pay online via the Advertiser Portal. We added the subscription module to allow our consumers and clients to subscribe online to the papers and the data is instantly updated into Smartpublisher. It is everything and more of what we were looking for in a software solution.”

Illinois Times is a sophisticated, urban weekly with style and substance one would typically find only in a major metropolitan market. Founded in 1975, IT is distributed free across Central Illinois from 495 newsstands (including every state government office building) in Springfield, Illinois, and 14 nearby towns. You can find them at Illinoistimes.com.

“We are extremely happy to have Illinois Times as a SMARTPUBLISHER client.” Don Bauernfeind, Pre1 CEO, said. "When James reach out to us, we put the wheels in motion to get him what they needed for subscriptions. Illinois Times provides their readers with essential news and insight and is important to their community. Pre1 is looking forward to our continue partnership with them in making their business model more efficient."

SMARTPUBLISHER is a flexible tool that can be presented on different platforms in different environments. Our web browser tool gives our clients the flexibility to use the service wherever they want whenever than want.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Pre1 Software (pre1.com) is an industry leader in designing and building software for newspapers, magazines and digital publications. SMARTPUBLISHER™ is a cross-platform, ad management software — cloud or desktop — suite that offers contact management (CRM), order entry, production trafficking, billing, proof tracking (ProofRocket) extensive reporting, subscriptions and online client payments (Advertiser Portal).

Using the latest technologies, Pre1 continues to innovate for the future to help publishers through their news cycles. The company’s agile development philosophy ensures the software can adapt to current demands faced by publishers of newspapers, magazines and digital publications. Visit Pre1.com for more.