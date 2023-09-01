In Washington, D.C., this fall, your industry peers will lead discussions on timely topics

Join the conversation, ask questions and pick up some new ideas.

The flash [training] sessions below were just announced — see the full convention schedule here.

Selling total audience

Community papers are the trusted brand in their communities, but many struggle to tell that story. The "Selling Total Audience" flash session presented by Thad Swiderski of eType gives publishers and sales people the tools and language to tell the story of their total reach. You will quickly learn the formula for creating an audience card that will highlight the exceptional penetration of the community paper. Each market has a success story to tell; come learn how to explain yours.

NNAF convention flash session to explore the dividing line between journalistic integrity and essential advocacy

The NNA convention and summit is just weeks away. It comes at a critical time. Local news faces a series of existential threats. No one can better explain the challenges local media face than the publishers and reporters who are experiencing them firsthand.

At this difficult time, it is necessary to take on the role of advocating for the importance of local news and reporting and the benefits they bring to our communities. How to be an advocate and a journalist at the same time is a learned skill. Rafe Morrissey, who assists NNA on public policy outreach, will be leading a flash session on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 2:40 p.m. to explore the mechanics of weighing in with legislators at the state and federal levels on NNA’s key issues and the process for providing decision-makers with the information they need to act on issues critical to our industry that they will not hear anywhere else.

Morrissey will also talk about the process for establishing a relationship with Congressional offices to provide a foundation for an ongoing dialogue that will provide decision-makers with the information they need to make educated policy choices. Please consider attending to learn strategies to be an effective advocate for your newspaper.

USPS Delivering for America roundtable discussion

In March 2021, the Postal Service released its 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America (DAF). The plan outlined steps to achieve a positive net income within three years and break-even operating performance in 10 years. We are close to the two-and-half year marker and USPS says the plan is working and provides a clear direction forward. What do you know about the DFA plan? How effective has communication been among stakeholders about the network modernization? How have the twice/yearly rate increases impacted your company’s business? Come share your thoughts with other publishers and join a roundtable session moderated by Karen McCormick, government relations manager at the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG). Karen will explain how the OIG provides oversight of the Postal Service and listen for your thoughts on the DFA and the many changes ahead.

Attendees will have a choice of five topics/tables in four sessions to attend.

As shown in the full event agenda, the flash [training] session time blocks are:

Friday, Sept. 29, Block #1-5, 2-2:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29, Block #6-10, 2:40-3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Block #11-15, 10-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Block #16-20, 10:35-11:05 a.m.

See full convention details and registration here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention