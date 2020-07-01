‘Jim’ Keisman (1938-2020)

James H. ‘Jim’ Keisman, retired advertising director for the Seminole (Oklahoma) Producer, died May 26, 2020.

Keisman was born July 23, 1938, in Huntington, Arkansas, and he graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956.

He spent 42 years in journalism, starting in 1956 by selling advertising for the Fort Smith Times Record. After a stint in Natchez, Mississippi, he joined the Seminole (Oklahoma) Producer in 1959.

He was a member of the Oklahoma Lions Club for 57 years and was district governor during 1977-78.

The hobby he was best known for was restoring parking meters. Keisman purchased more than 5,000 meters as nine communities removed them from main streets throughout Oklahoma.

Keisman is survived by his wife, Sherry Marie; sons Bryan Keisman of Seminole and Brent Keisman of McKinney, Texas; brother David Keisman of Fort Smith, Arkansas; sister Mary Etta Morey of Glendale, Arizona; two stepchildren; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.