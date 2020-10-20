Kodak receives five BLI Outstanding Innovation awards for its groundbreaking continuous inkjet technology

ROCHESTER, New York – Kodak is thrilled to have won a total of five Buyers Lab (BLI) Outstanding Innovation awards in Production Print from Keypoint Intelligence. These coveted awards were conferred to Kodak for the following products and technologies, all of which are related to the company’s unique high-speed continuous inkjet technology:

KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press

KODAK PROSPER Plus Imprinting Systems

KODAK PROSPER QD Packaging Inks and Film Optimizer Agent (FOA)

Kodak shares two more awards with its partner the Uteco Group:

Uteco Sapphire EVO M Press powered by KODAK STREAM Inkjet Technology

Uteco Sapphire EVO W Press powered by KODAK ULTRASTREAM Inkjet Technology

A Keypoint Intelligence judging panel of experienced experts assessed the products and solutions submitted with respect to quality, productivity, connectivity, workflow, media range as well as productivity and environmental impact. One particularly important question concerned the impact the product is likely to have on the targeted industry segment or product class.

“We at Kodak regard this quintet of awards as a phenomenal success and proof of Kodak’s leadership in inkjet innovation,” commented Randy Vandagriff, Senior Vice President, Print, Eastman Kodak Company. “These five awards including the two shared with Uteco, our industry partner, provide customers expanded digital solutions to grow their business in new applications which will fundamentally transform digital commercial and packaging printing.”

Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Its broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit Kodak.com. Engage with Kodak on Twitter @KodakPrint and on LinkedIn at Kodak Print. Kodak and Prosper are trademarks of Eastman Kodak Company.