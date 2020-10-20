Kodak scoops two prestigious 2020 InterTech Technology awards

ROCHESTER, New York – Kodak is delighted to have received two very prestigious InterTech Technology Awards for the Uteco Sapphire EVO M digital web press powered by KODAK Stream Inkjet Technology and for KODAK PROSPER QD Packaging Inks and Film Optimizer Agent (FOA). The InterTech™ Technology Awards, sponsored by Printing United Alliance, honors innovative technologies which in the view of an independent panel of judges are expected to have a major impact on the graphic communications and related industries.

The Sapphire EVO M is the first high-speed production inkjet press for flexible packaging print, creating high-quality imagery using water-based inks on substrates ranging from paper to film. The press provides low running costs and high productivity with consistent, exceptional print quality that rivals flexography. PROSPER QD Packaging Inks and Film Optimizer Agent are based on Kodak’s decades of experience in the development of inks and consumables for continuous inkjet technology. These winning fluids are revolutionary in enabling high speed, high quality and low consumable costs on films and plastics.

James Workman, vice president of technology and research for PRINTING United Alliance, revealed that the judging panel emphasized the disruptive potential of the Sapphire EVO M Press, which lets flexible packaging printers migrate jobs from traditional printing processes to digital and allows brand owners to implement new, creative concepts and business building campaigns on packaging. Regarding KODAK PROSPER QD Packaging Inks and FOA, he said panel members were particularly impressed by the chemical breakthroughs that let Kodak’s inkjet technology print at fast speeds, even on non-porous packaging substrates.

“Our goal each year is to spotlight technologies which shape the future,” said Workman. “These two Kodak technologies clearly met the award criteria and deserve to be recognized.”

“We at Kodak see this double victory as recognition for our long-term experience and expertise in the fields of chemistry, materials and digital printing technologies,” Randy Vandagriff, senior vice president of print for Eastman Kodak Company, said. “The two solutions which won the InterTech Technology Awards will help continuous inkjet become firmly established in digital packaging and product decoration production and enable printers to meet the ever-changing needs of these global markets.”

Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Its broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit Kodak.com. Engage with Kodak on Twitter @KodakPrint and on LinkedIn at Kodak Print. Kodak and Prosper are trademarks of Eastman Kodak Company.