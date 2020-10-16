Las Vegas-Based Ntooitive Digital Debuts In The Top 20%

In August, Inc. magazine announced that Ntooitive Digital, the end-to-end technology partner and resource for publishers within the media industry, ranks No. 839 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The achievement also makes Ntooitive No. 9 amongst top companies in the state of Nevada.

Just last year, Ntooitive was selected as the business intelligence provider for Tribune Publishing, the nation's third-largest newspaper publisher that operates media businesses in eight markets.

Media organizations large and small leverage Ntooitive's platform for business intelligence solutions, performance management data and operational analytics in order to grow revenue. As legacy media companies remain eager to deploy new platforms that will benefit readers, Ntooitive continues to engineer digital solutions for the future and offer technologies that help its customers do business.

Ntooitive’s suite of services also provides media companies with the advertising tools and strategies needed to accelerate, scale and maintain revenue growth.

“This is no small accomplishment,” Ntooitive Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Christiansen said. “Our incredible employees, smart talent acquisition and successful client relationships have propelled us to maintain momentous year-over-year growth. I’m honored to work alongside such driven, forward-thinking team members and this achievement is a direct result of the passion our employees continuously display day in, day out.”

Since the company’s launch in 2015, Ntooitive has bootstrapped its way from four to more than 60 employees spanning five offices on two continents. With round-the-clock remote support, Ntooitive is able to deliver on its promise of providing the best possible experience to customers and help them to achieve consistent, top- and bottom-line growth that exceeds their industry peers.

“We’ve helped clients navigate the waters of paid media, sales enablement and created modern digital infrastructure by merging the gap between marketing and technology in order to help them achieve quantifiable growth and longterm business efficiency. Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. is a true testament to the talent and dedication of our people, our proven technology and persistent focus on continuing to do what’s right for our clients,” added Vikas Khorana, president, co-founder and CTO.

The 39th annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, independent companies in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.