Legacy is here to help with emergency obit updates, remote funeral participation and more

CHICAGO, Illinois – Newspapers, funeral homes, and the communities they serve are already feeling the economic impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic. Legacy's full-service platform has deployed significant resources and fast-tracked critical new products to support our newspaper partners with emergency obituary updates, consumer-focused end-of-life resources, and remote funeral participation.

FULL-SERVICE OBITUARY SUPPORT, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK

Legacy’s expert support team is at your service seven days a week to help with critical obituary updates, and any temporary logistical issues you may experience with online placement. Read below to reach Legacy.

Newspapers

Email: 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Central Time, daily: newspapersupport@legacy.com

Phone: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central Time, daily: (888) 397-9494, press 0, then option 1.

Funeral homes

Email: 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Central Time, daily: fhsupport@legacy.com

Phone: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central Time, daily: (888) 397-9494, press 0, then option 2.

Readers

Email: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central Time, daily; info@legacy.com

Phone: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central Time, daily; (888) 397-9494.

SALES AND COMMUNICATIONS SUPPORT FOR YOUR MARKET

The Sales team is available to develop market-specific strategies and communications to your audience in response to the COVID pandemic. Contact them at sales@legacy.com to get started on a custom plan.

FOR IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE CONTENT, SEE BELOW

For funeral homes

For your readers

To stay updated on our coverage, you can sign up for our newsletter or visit sales.legacy.com/coronavirus-information.

ONLINE MEMORIALIZATION SUPPORT FOR YOUR FUNERAL HOME PARTNERS

Legacy has partnered with Tukios to help funeral homes and the bereaved offer remote video services that reinforce social distancing.

Your funeral home partners can leverage Tukios’ industry leading platform to upload video recordings of funeral services, so those unable to attend can watch the service once it has concluded. Tukios will host the video, create the URL, and work with Legacy to update the obituary.

To get started, just have your funeral home partners contact Tukios at support@tukios.com or 801-682-4391.

If a funeral home already has a video hosted online, they can easily add it to a Legacy obituary by contacting our Support team at the information listed above.

Legacy.com is the global leader in online obituaries with over 40 million visitors each month. The company provides support and obituary-related services to more than 1,500 newspapers and 3,500 funeral homes in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., to help people express condolences and share remembrances of loved ones. Legacy.com partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise that delivers industry-leading products, innovative e-commerce solutions, and award-winning customer service. Legacy.com is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit Legacy.com for more information.

Tukios is a cloud-based, tribute-video software service that helps funeral directors produce beautiful videos for their families. The platform is used by thousands of funeral professionals around the world, including some of the largest companies in the industry. It has been called "the easiest way to produce tribute videos." Founded in 2010, Tukios is based in Ogden, Utah. Visit tukios.com for more information.