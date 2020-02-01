Legacy.com acquires iPublish Media

CHICAGO, Illinois – Legacy.com Inc., the leading provider of online obituary solutions in the U.S., has acquired iPublish Media Solutions, the most widely used self-serve platform for placement of obituaries and other announcements in U.S. newspapers.

Legacy.com has been an innovator in memorial publishing for two decades, providing unique technologies, social engagement products, and digital expertise to help local news organizations better serve their communities. This acquisition will simplify the process of placing newspaper obituaries and significantly expand access to self-serve publishing tools for funeral homes and consumers.

“Legacy is an open platform that integrates with any and all self-serve solutions deployed by publishers and will enthusiastically continue to do so,” says Stopher Bartol, CEO of Legacy.com. “Yet our view is that the iPublish team and technology are the absolute best-in-class. We are delighted to be able to offer the expertise of both Legacy and iPublish to drive business and customer satisfaction for those local partners who want the benefits of a comprehensive obituary intake and publishing solution.”

While iPublish will be run independently by its current leadership, the two companies and their customers will benefit from tighter alignment of their respective platforms. Legacy has declared 2020 to be “The Year of the Obit,” during which it will help its partners strengthen their memorialization product offerings and promote the category overall.

“We’ve watched Legacy grow to become the preeminent player in memorialization, and we’ve integrated with them every step of the way,” says Andrew Zimmon, CEO of iPublish Media. “We are thrilled to be bringing our combined strengths to the marketplace where the winners will include media partners, funeral homes and consumers everywhere.”