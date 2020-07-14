Legacy.com launches 20 new local news partnerships

CHICAGO, Illinois — For more than 20 years, Legacy has worked with local news publishers to create the world’s largest online network of obituaries and funeral information. This year, Legacy has launched more than 20 new obituary partnerships with local media organizations.

These new affiliates will now offer their readers and local funeral homes the benefits of our newest memorialization platform, one designed to connect a hyperlocal audience across the digital landscape with easy-to-access local funeral information, grief resources and local providers of end-of-life support services.

“Now more than ever, local news publishers are a vital lifeline of information for their readers,” Legacy CEO Stopher Bartol said. “We believe Legacy’s memorial experience helps our new media partners unite their communities with a central place to remember, grieve and honor their loved ones, and to find the right local providers for memorial planning and other important services.”

2020 partner launches to date include:

Metroland Media

North Dallas Gazette

News Tribune

Ogle County News

Sauk Valley Media

Bureau County Republican

The Times (Ottawa, Illinois) / The Small Newspaper Group

Putnam County Record

Prairie Advocate

Tonica News

Goose Creek Gazette

Evening Post Industries

Summerville Journal Scene

The Berkeley Independent

South Strand News

Keloland Television

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Daily Rocket-Miner

Laramie Boomerang

Rawlins Times

Greeley Tribune

Legacy proudly supports these important community news organizations. We invite any interested local news outlet to learn more about our leading online memorialization technology and digital media resources: Visit sales.legacy.com or email sales@legacy.com.

Legacy.com is the global leader in online obituaries with over 40 million visitors each month. The company provides support and obituary-related services to more than 1,500 newspapers and 3,500 funeral homes in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K., to help people express condolences and share remembrances of loved ones. Legacy.com partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise that delivers industry-leading products, innovative e-commerce solutions and award-winning customer service. Legacy.com is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Visit Legacy.com for more information.