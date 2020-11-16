LNP Media Group Inc. expands relationship with SCS, will install classified pagination solution

Longtime SCS customer LNP Media Group, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has selected SCS/ClassPag to automate the pagination of its classified pages across its multiple publications.

LNP Media Group owns and publishes several titles, including LNP – its flagship daily paper and one of the oldest active newspapers in the United States – and Lancaster Farming, published weekly. LNP has used Layout-8000 from SCS for more than 30 years and will lean heavily on SCS/ClassPag to streamline and automate its complex classified workflow. The system is expected to reduce the amount of time spent producing classified pages by 75%.

“Of all the LNP pubs, Lancaster Farming will benefit most from SCS/ClassPag,” according to SCS’s Director of Sales, Phil Curtolo. “At 60+ classified pages a week, it’s exactly the type of newspaper that SCS/ClassPag was built for!”

In addition to SCS/ClassPag, LNP Media plans on upgrading its editorial system to SCS’s new Community Publishing System in early 2021.

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 1,000 publications in 18 countries in five languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Richard and Martha Cichelli. You can learn more about SCS at www.newspapersystems.com.

You can learn more about LNP Media Group at www.lancasteronline.com.