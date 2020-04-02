MSG Payment Systems providing solutions that help with cash flow and business continuity

MSG Payment Systems is providing solutions that help with cash flow and business continuity during these uncertain times.

Through June 30th, 2020, MSG Payment Systems is offering their clients a free mobile card reader and mobile app service to accept payments on a smartphone or tablet. Setup fee, mobile monthly fee, and mobile transaction fee waived through June 30, 2020, and the card reader will be provided at no cost.

Additional solutions help accelerate cash flow, minimize costs, and maintain business continuity when working remotely:

Virtual Terminal: Accept payments securely, everywhere you do business on a web browser.

Payment Page: A securely-hosted webpage for customers to remit payment options remotely.

Free Next Day Funding: Receive bankcard deposits as soon as the next business day.

FirstView Premium reporting: Access transaction data on the web 24/7.

No-interest financing on new payment terminal purchases.

on new payment terminal purchases. Cash Discount: Automatically adds a small service fee to transactions, dramatically minimizing the cost of payment card acceptance.

FirstAdvantage Gift Card Program: A lot of businesses ask their customers to purchase gift cards to show support while the business is closed or affected by social distancing. MSG Payment Systems is offering new clients a free Starter Kit with 25 gift cards and envelopes.

If you are interested in learning more about the solutions being offered visit msgpay.com/publishing, or contact hello@msgpay.com or (888) 697-8831.