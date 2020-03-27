National Coronavirus Aggregated Headline Service

North American Precis Syndicate (NAPS) and 1up! have partnered to provide an editorial package of aggregated coronavirus headlines from national and international online media outlets.

The package is inexpensive, simple to install using industry-standard code and, once placed in your website, will update at least twice each day with between 10-30 headlines (the displayed list is as of press time about 80 headlines). Headlines link to stories that will assist, inform and entertain ... no heavy, partisan, political topics.

As the trusted local media outlet in your market, your site visitors are looking to you for the best coverage, and with this hands-free package you can provide a broader view of what is going on with the coronavirus in the United States.

The code snippet is lightweight, responsive and provides tips for design tweaks that you can use affect to its appearance, making the package fit into the design of your web site.

Here are a few example websites to review:

https://mcrecordonline.com/national-coronavirus-headlines

https://howeypolitics.com/national-coronavirus-headlines

To get started all you need to do is provide the following information to your NAPS representative or go to www.going1up.com/headlines:

Your website address

Publication name

Street Address, City, State, ZIP

Telephone number

Contact person’s name & email address

Website Provider’s URL, contact person, email address & telephone number

The cost is $20/mo, with nothing more than a month-to-month commitment.

And then once the 1up! technical staff has your URL, your headlines will begin appearing on your site in 1-2 business days.

If you have any questions, feel free to call 1up! at (765) 452-3936.