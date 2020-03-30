Naviga content engagement platform provides covid-19 solutions for publishers

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect us all, Naviga is working to ensure minimal disruption to news organizations across the globe. The Naviga Content Engagement Platform runs on a best-in-class, cloud-based architecture with global teams in place to support uninterrupted operations for our customers and partners.

As your teams and news coverage adapt as events warrant, Naviga is ready to serve as your technology partner, whether to ensure your business continuity now or to modernize your systems to even better equip you to serve your audience. The Naviga Content Engagement Platform includes the following solutions that can help your publishing organization:

MINIMIZE THE IMPACT OF PRINT DISTRIBUTION DISRUPTION

We are sensitive to the fact that many of our partners may be impacted by a print distribution disruption caused by COVID-19. Naviga’s Commerce solution offers a ready-to-go fulfillment platform, allowing your subscribers to immediately access their content digitally. We currently deliver over 100 million copies a year to magazine and newspaper subscribers around the world through several, flexible options.

EASE THE TRANSITION TO A REMOTE NEWSROOM

The Naviga Content solution can help ensure that news teams are performing the critical task of keeping their communities up to date with as little friction as possible. Reporters must be properly equipped to plan, write and edit stories, from wherever they are. The Naviga Content solution features a browser-based interface which can be accessed from a variety of devices. News organizations are assured that their data is secure within the environment that we manage in Amazon Web Services.

BUILD MEANINGFUL ENGAGEMENTS WITH VISITORS

Help your readers stay connected by building more meaningful, relevant and timely engagements. From ensuring regular delivery with e-editions, newsletters and special coverage, to enhanced segmentation to help you tailor the right touchpoints, the Naviga Audience solution can help you drive a more informed and engaged reader base.

CAPTURE DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUES

As prospecting becomes critical during these challenging times, the Naviga Advertising solution provides a unified, cloud-based advertising sales platform, removing the need to stitch together various point products. Advertising budgets will adapt as large events are canceled, presenting opportunities for publishers to capture new digital advertising revenues. Naviga Ad helps you package, sell, deliver, bill and report on digital ad sales, leaving you with a high-performing and optimized business.

STAY ON TOP OF RELEVANT NEWS WITH CAAS

The amount of information around COVID-19 has exploded over the past few weeks. With traffic to digital news sites doubling or even tripling, publishers need the ability to sort through the noise to help inform the content they bring to the market. With the Naviga Content-as-a-Service solution, you can draw from over 17,500 sources, tailor that content and deliver it straight into your organization so you have the necessary information you need to make the best possible decisions.

At Naviga, we have substantial experience with a remote workforce, and our team is fully equipped with the best tools and technology to seamlessly and securely partner with our customers. We are confident in the ability of our dedicated Customer Success Team to support your business around the clock, from any location. On behalf of our entire team, we sincerely wish you, your families and your colleagues continued wellness and safety during these difficult times.

Naviga is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our content creation, syndication, presentation and monetization solutions help companies drive profitability and accelerate digital business models. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 3,200 news media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.