Newspaper Toolbox offers free COVID-19 content

Newspaper Toolbox, a service that provides original editorial content, multi-advertiser layouts, special sections and much more to community newspapers across North America, is distributing free COVID-19 related content to all newspapers.

During these turbulent times, the team at Newspaper Toolbox wants to help keep publishers up and running. The free downloadable content offered includes articles with accompanying images that pertain to concerns and issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. They can be used as filler pieces, to create a special section or as content for a paper’s website or Facebook page.

Newspaper Toolbox’s goal is to see community papers survive this crisis and thrive in the months to come.

To access this content, simply email Newspaper Toolbox today and it will be delivered straight to your inbox.