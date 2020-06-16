Newspapers are your best investment because we care most about local

The Newspaper Association Mangers (NAM) Relevance Project is pleased to announce an ongoing partnership with Metro Creative Graphics Inc., the leading source of creative materials for advertising and news content for the newspaper media industry.

The first initiative of this collaboration is the roll-out of the “All Together Now” campaign centered on business recovery and reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the critical role of newspaper journalism during the public health crisis. The ads are available to newspapers free of charge and may be accessed via the following links: