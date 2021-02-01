NNAF News Fellows recall experiences

In 2013, National Newspaper Association and National Newspaper Association Foundation began a program for college journalists to address widespread concerns about declining news literacy. Designed to help young writers distinguish fact from fiction in leading news stories, the News Fellows program brought six to 10 young journalists to Washington, D.C., under generous sponsorships from various state press associations, to cover a national news story written for their local audiences during NNA’s Community Newspaper Summit/Day on the Hill.

Pub Aux wanted to know: where are they now? And what do they have to say about their intense three-day introduction into national journalism? Here are some of their responses. This series began in the January 2021 issue.

CATHERINE SWEENEY, CLASS OF 2014



Sponsored by the Oklahoma Press Association

Theme: Government Surveillance

Mentors: Liz Parker, Steve Haynes, Walt Kaechele, Mark Magyar, Toby McIntosh, Teri Saylor and Stan Schwartz

Q. Where are you now, and what are you doing?

A. I'm covering health and health care for StateImpact Oklahoma, a partnership of Oklahoma's NPR stations. Of course, I'm covering the coronavirus, but also focusing on health care workforce and sexual health.

Q. If you visited Capitol Hill, what was your impression of the visits with Congressional staff or members? Recall anything special about the conversation?

A. I remember being surprised at how young everyone in the office was! It made covering the Hill or working on the staff feel more attainable.

Q. Did you pursue, or at least consider, going into newspaper journalism? What can you tell us about that consideration?

A. Yes! I got my first job out of college at a community newspaper in Colorado's High Plains, and afterward, I covered the Oklahoma statehouse for a business and legal newspaper in Oklahoma City.

Q. If you were going to change anything about the way that big, important issues are covered, drawing upon your News Fellow experience and your career lessons since then, what would you say?

A. Journalists in every sector need to get more comfortable calling a spade a spade. Traditional journalism education and more legacy outlets revere titles and authority to such an extent, they give "both sides" equal weight, when at times it is undue. My editor at the business and legal newspaper in Oklahoma City told me this, and it stuck with me. "You interview Man A. He says it's raining outside. You interview Man B. He says it's not raining outside. It's not your job to say, 'Two men can't agree whether it's raining outside.' Your job is to look out the window."

KATIE WINBAUER, CLASS OF 2016

Sponsored by the North Dakota Newspaper Association

Theme: Terrorism

Mentors: Cheryl Kaechele, Reed Anfinson, Bill Jacobs, Deb McCaslin, Elizabeth Parker and Steve Haynes

Q. Where are you now, and what are you doing?

A. I am in my final year of law school at the University of North Dakota. This spring, I am working as a legislative intern during North Dakota's legislative session. I graduate law school in May 2021.

Q. Describe the story you wrote as a result of your interviews. What was your general theme?

A. I wrote a story about refugees. I got in touch with a refugee at my college and interviewed her. Through the fellowship, I was able to interview our two North Dakota Senators, Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven, about refugee resettlement.

Q. Did any of your interviews leave a lasting impression?

A. The interview with the refugee on my college campus is something I will never forget. Hearing about her experience living in Iraq as a young girl was eye-opening and made me view refugee resettlement differently. My interview with Senator Heitkamp also opened my eyes to the process of refugee resettlement. She talked about misconceptions of refugee resettlement, which changed some of my own personal views on the issue.

Q. Did your experience change the trajectory of your career in any way? If so how?

A. This experience helped reinforce the path I was on. It had been my goal to go to law school but stay involved in journalism. As an attorney, I want to advocate for press and student media. Part of that will likely involve lobbying on the local level for newspapers and broadcasters. The experience of visiting with senators and other people of influence gave me energy to continue working to be a legal advocate for the press.

Q. If you were going to change anything about the way that big, important issues are covered, drawing upon your News Fellow experience and your career lessons since then, what would you say?

A. I think it is always important to put real faces on issues. It is easy to talk about refugee policy, but my interview with a refugee, who had bullets shot in her direction when she would walk to school as a young girl in Iraq, put a face to the issue. Putting real people and their stories into an article makes it more intimate and draws in empathy from readers.

EMILY ROLAND, CLASS OF 2013

Sponsored by the Mississippi Press Association

Theme: Gun Control

Mentors: Doug Anstaett, Mark Magyar, Stan Schwartz, Elizabeth Parker and Steve Haynes

Q. Where are you now, and what are you doing?

A. I now live in Memphis, Tennessee. I am the journalism teacher, student media advisor, and media coordinator at our Title 1 Charter School.

Q. If you visited Capitol Hill, what was your impression of the visits with Congressional staff or members?

A. I remember just feeling exhilarated — being in such an important place and going between the House and the Senate and knocking on doors of important people. It made things very real for me. I remember sitting on leather couches interviewing politicians and thinking, for the first time, that I wanted a seat at the table.

Q. Did your experience change the trajectory of your career in any way?

A. While I am currently a teacher, I did go into journalism after graduating college because of this trip. This trip reignited a love of reporting and “hustle” so to speak, so I chose to go work at newspapers. Then, when I did become a teacher and worked toward building a media program, I often remember this trip and the impact of my mentors — the way I was terrified and encouraged and empowered to find and use my voice. This trip 100% impacted the trajectory of my career and even the way in which I teach my students.

Q. Did you pursue, or at least consider, going into newspaper journalism? What can you tell us about that consideration?

A. After graduating, I became a fellow with the Morris Group and worked with the Augusta Chronicle newspaper in Georgia. From there, I went to The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and worked as a design editor, copy editor and digital producer. After leaving the FTU, I worked with the Doyle Group as the digital editor for their two B2B magazines. And now I’m a teacher!

RACHAEL RODGERS, CLASS OF 2013

Sponsored by the Illinois Press Association

Theme: Gun Control

Mentors: Doug Anstaett, Mark Magyar, Elizabeth Parker, Steve Haynes and Stan Schwartz

Q. Where are you now, and what are you doing?

A. I’ve served as the Dixon city government reporter for nearly five years with Sauk Valley Media, a branch of Shaw Media that publishes The Daily Gazette and The Telegraph in northwestern Illinois. I cover a wide variety of news and features and recently took on additional responsibilities as night news editor.

Q. What was your college media job at the time that qualified you to attend?

A. Editor-in-chief of The Daily Eastern News at Eastern Illinois University

Q. Describe the story you wrote as a result of your interviews. What was your general theme?

A. The story was about the push for stricter gun control laws by then-President Barack Obama following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and how those events impacted Illinois legislation as well as public opinion.

Q. If you visited Capitol Hill, what was your impression of the visits with Congressional staff or members? Recall anything special about the conversation?

A. The hustle on Capitol Hill stood out and how being there in person went a long way with speaking to legislators and aides.

Q. Did any of your interviews leave a lasting impression?

A. Our interview with a spokesman for then-Vice President Joe Biden made the strongest impression during the visit. We were able to dive into the issues and were treated with respect as student journalists.

Q. What was the most memorable part of your News Fellows experience?

A. One of the most memorable experiences was having a dialogue during a lunch at the top of the Newseum with the CEOs of the museum and the Freedom Forum. We were able to have an earnest discussion on the future of journalism and our perspectives on the ever-evolving industry. I’ve always enjoyed speaking to people about the importance of journalism, and the program allowed us time with many experienced mentors and officials who shared those passions.

Q. Did your experience change the trajectory of your career in any way? If so how?

A. The experience reinforced my plans to pursue a career in journalism, specifically in daily newspapers.

Q. Did you pursue, or at least consider, going into newspaper journalism? What can you tell us about that consideration?

A. Newspaper journalism has always been my passion and continues to be so today. Newspapers are critical with informing a community and serving as a record of its history.

Q. If you were going to change anything about the way that big, important issues are covered, drawing upon your News Fellow experience and your career lessons since then, what would you say?

A. I think the best reporting incorporates a variety of sources to explore an issue, to put together puzzle pieces for the reader to better understand the topic or form their opinion. It’s up to journalists to be able to see how those pieces connect, weaving together facts and figures, input from experts and accounts from those affected.

Carol Pierce is the director of Washington programs. Check back in coming months for more stories!