Ntooitive Digital adds four sales and partnership veterans to technology team to support growing client roster

LAS VEGAS — Poised for accelerated growth this year, Ntooitive, a leading digital advertising and technology company, announced the addition of four new hires to its technology team in January: Tony Dawson, general manager of technology, Don McCoole, vice president of sales engineering, Jon Denton, vice president of sales, and Phil Turner, senior director of small and midsize business.

Reporting to co-founders Ryan Christiansen and Vikas Khorana, these veteran sales and partnership executives will help fuel increasing demand by expanding product roadmap and partnership development for more effective multichannel customer engagement.

“We’re continuing on our path of technology-led growth by welcoming Tony, Don, Jon and Phil to the team,” Ryan Christiansen, co-founder and CEO of Ntooitive, said. “With over 40 years of combined business acumen, I am confident they will help us to continue to effectively deliver superior value to our clients. Each one of them is an accomplished leader passionately committed to spearheading growth, driving partnerships, and delivering innovative customer-centric solutions. Their impressive experience in forming and leading teams in their respective areas of expertise will help to position us well for the future.”

The expansion of the technology team follows closely on the heels of Ntooitive’s impressive three-year revenue growth of 569%, earning the company recognition on Inc. magazine’s 2020 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

NTOOITIVE TECHNOLOGY TEAM'S NEW HIRES

General Manager of Technology, Tony Dawson (Las Vegas) — A U.S. Army veteran turned business executive, Tony brings more than 25 years of SaaS product development experience in enterprise software, including core revenue drivers for industry-specific applications to Ntooitive. As General Manager of Technology, Tony will oversee the technology group and national sales team. Tony most recently served as chief revenue officer at NS8 and Vetter Software.

Vice President of Sales Engineering, Don McCoole (Las Vegas) — A former U.S. Air Force Captain, Don will lead the pre- and post-sales technical support, implementation, and client success teams for the technology sales division. Previously, he was senior director of solutions consulting and client success at NS8. Don's extensive background in building, growing and leading world-class tech teams will be instrumental to support Ntooitive's continued growth.

Vice President of Sales, Jon Denton (Omaha, Nebraska) — Jon has over 15 years of experience leading direct sales teams focused on servicing enterprise customers in SaaS, PaaS and B2B digital platforms. As Vice President of Sales, Jon will service enterprise customers and create a sales culture built on measurable customer success. He previously served as vice president of sales at NS8 leading direct sales efforts for five global offices.

Senior Director of Small and Midsize Business, Phil Turner (Las Vegas) — In his role as Senior Director of Small and Midsize Business, Phil is responsible for designing and executing sales plans, identifying new segment opportunities, and creating best practices for customer relationship management as Ntooitive scales its rapidly growing tech platform. Prior to Ntooitive, Phil served as executive director of SMB and inside sales at NS8, where he helped build and execute on the strategy for the sales organization.

Vikas Khorana, co-founder, president and CTO of Ntooitive, added, “As we continue to break into new vertical markets, we have seen growing traction in tech revenue fueled by our ability to help companies achieve greater control of their sales, marketing, and customer acquisition teams. We look forward to extending our footprint by building out a seasoned technology team, who will help steer Ntooitive through this period of profound innovation and growth.”

ABOUT NTOOITIVE DIGITAL, LLC.

Ntooitive is a digital advertising and technology company whose mission is to help publishers, marketers, and agencies grow revenue by creating efficiency, speed and effectiveness through the application of innovative data-driven solutions. Through its platform, Ntooitive enables organizations to make business decisions that can greatly minimize lost revenue due to missed optimization opportunities. Clients can efficiently monitor organization-wide profitability and performance, allowing them to make smarter revenue growth strategies faster. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ntooitive also has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, St. Louis, and key locations overseas. For more information, please visit www.ntooitive.com or follow Ntooitive on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.