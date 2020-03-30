Our-Hometown Inc. recommends tools and software for working remotely

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, employees of many businesses are being asked or mandated to work from home to help prevent the spread of the virus. Our-Hometown Inc. has a little experience in working from home and online collaboration, as it has operated remotely for the entirety of its 23-year existence. Over the years, Our-Hometown Inc. been introduced to several tools that have helped either staff or customers to increase remote productivity.

Our-Hometown Inc. has decided to piece together a list of software that you may find useful should your employees be restricted to working from home.

If you’d like to suggest a tool or piece of software that you think other publishers could benefit from in these trying times, feel free to email your suggestion to ops@our-hometown.com for addition to the list if appropriate.

REMOTE PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS

Asana – “Asana is the work management platform teams use to stay focused on the goals, projects, and daily tasks that grow business.” www.asana.com

Slack – “Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done. From Fortune 100 companies to corner markets, millions of people around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems, and drive their business forward.” www.slack.com

Google’s Chrome Remote Desktop – “Securely access your computer from your phone, tablet, or another computer. It’s fast, simple, and free.” https://remotedesktop.google.com/

Adobe Creative Cloud – “Creative Cloud is a collection of 20+ desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX and more. Now you can take your ideas to new places with Photoshop on the iPad, draw and paint with Fresco, and design for 3D and AR. Join our global creative community — and make something better together.” https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud.html

GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar – “Online meeting and web conferencing tool that enables businesses to collaborate with customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time.” https://www.gotomeeting.com/