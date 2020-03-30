PageSuite to release emergency solution for publishers dealing with the implications of COVID-19

Following several conversations with clients, PageSuite has announced the re-launch of MyDigitalNewspaper and subsequent launch of MyDigitalMag, an emergency solution for those looking to ensure their content remains accessible for readers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday the UK government announced new tighter restrictions which will see more people having to self-isolate and work from home. Publishers need a solution that ensures that readers, especially those who are most vulnerable, are still able to access trusted newspaper content during this time.

PageSuite will be offering a solution for publishers, or any business with a publication, to quickly and efficiently get their editions online. Publisher content can be offered free of charge or placed behind a registration page or paywall, using their existing subscription provider. This means that readers will still be able to access digital versions of the printed publication via the web across desktop, mobile or tablet.

Ross Murphy, CEO at PageSuite said; “We’re entering uncharted territory for both print and digital media which could last for many months. We’ve decided to re-engineer one of our previous products to allow publishers to get the newspaper to those who are unable to get a print copy. We can integrate with existing subscription APIs and allow single copy sales so publishers can grow a direct relationship with their most loyal audiences.

We’ve already got some groups involved and PageSuite is additionally helping by absorbing some of the platform costs, as we look to support the industry.”

PageSuite is a leading web, mobile and tablet digital publishing company that provides strategic solutions for future-focused publishers. Their speciality lies in working directly with newspaper and magazine publishers to help them deliver engaging content through multiple channels, cutting print and distribution costs and enhancing the end-user experience.