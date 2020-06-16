Patsy Muchmore (1937-2019)

Patsy Willene Muchmore, an Oklahoma journalist, died Nov. 7, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida. She was 81.

Muchmore was born June 28, 1937. Her career began at The Holdenville (Oklahoma) Daily News in 1959. She worked at several Oklahoma newspapers including The Wewoka Times, Kingfisher Times, Enid Morning News and finally The Ponca City News.

She left her position at The Ponca City News in 1974. In 1977, she married Gareth Bruce Muchmore, co-publisher and editor of The Ponca City News.