Paul London (1932-2020)

Paul E. London, age 88, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, died Sept. 1, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless, Pennsylvania, with his family by his side.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on February 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Paul A. and Beatrice Hill London.

Paul was best known as a newspaper publisher with a career spanning four decades. He taught newspaper communications for the American Newspaper Publishers Association at Columbia University.

Paul was very active in many organizations in the communities in which he lived and worked. He was a founding member of Penn State University Beaver campus in Beaver, Pennsylvania, vice president of the Beaver County Conference on Community Development, a board member of the Civic Light Opera and president of the Chamber of Commerce in Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Paul was also a member of the Galesburg, Illinois, Rotary, was on the Willmar, Minnesota, Downtown Development Operation startup committee and president of the Willmar Area Lakes Convention Center. He was also a board member at Rice Hospital in Willmar, as well as a member of the American Legion, Shriners and the Free Masons.

He served in the Air National Guard prior to his newspaper career, was awarded an honorary doctorate from the U.S. Air Force and was also a board member of the Salvation Army.

According to his post retirement business card, Paul was a “fundamentally sound golfer.” He thoroughly enjoyed his family time and most particularly being a grandpa.

Surviving are his brother David W. London (Sondra) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sons Mark London (Michelle) of Dubuque, Iowa, and Scott London of Wausau, Wisconsin; his daughter Cindy Farrell (Todd) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his four grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia London, and his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in his memory. Arrangements are private by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA 16046; condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.