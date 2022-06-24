Postage rates change July 10

Postage rates will rise again on July 10. Periodicals published the week of July 11 will see rates rise between 7 and 10 percent, depending upon destinations, mail preparation and rate categories.

First class stamps will become 60 cents for the first ounce and 57 cents for the second ounce. Forever Stamps purchased before July 10 can be sold at the old rate of 58 cents if available and can be used after the July 10 increase.

USPS has put out the following guidance for Plant-Verified Drop Shipments (mail accepted by a USPS employee at the printing plant):