Printers’ impact: Master Print helps companies communicate time sensitive information to customers through print

KENNESAW, Georgia ⁠— Every day, print impacts the world, and some could argue that it is more important now than ever before. From food packaging and commercial printing to pharmaceuticals and signage to direct mail, print shops are working overtime to provide customers quick turnaround times and high-quality products.

One of the print shops that is using its resources to provide needed products nationally is Master Print, a member of The Vomela Companies located in Newington, Virginia. The commercial print shop is focusing on printing newsletters for medical companies, credit unions, associations, foundations and non-profits.

“There’s no better way to communicate than with print, so we are doing everything we can to supply what our clients need to communicate in a time when they can’t necessarily see their customers,” Shannon Gottschall, human resources manager at Master Print, said.

The company has seen an influx of virus-related newsletters.

Most recently, Master Print completed a newsletter for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society to provide information on COVID-19 and to let members know the actions in place to help military families during this crisis.

“There’s a lot of information out there about COVID-19, so these newsletters do a great job keeping people informed on how the virus will impact them personally, based on organizations they are part of or the businesses they depend upon,” Gottschall said.

To complete these jobs with swift turnarounds, Master Print is turning to its Heidelberg equipment, which includes a Speedmaster CD 102-6+L, a SM 102-6+L, a SM 52-5-P+L, a Linoprint CM, two high-speed POLAR cutter 115s, and the company’s most recent purchase, a Speedmaster CX 102-6+L ⁠— all using Heidelberg’s Saphira Consumables.

The Speedmaster CX 102 increased press speeds by 25% compared to its previous press. Thanks to the state-of-the art press and prepress automation, the company is drastically reducing paper waste and minimizing makeready times ⁠— helping these jobs reach the customer quicker.

The high level of automation on the press, such as “Push to Stop” technology, makes operation extremely user-friendly for Master Print’s operators and gives a more controlled and stable process. With Prinect Pressroom Manager also in their facility, Master Print has fast and reliable job processing and presetting of data.

“Right now, our customers need to get information out to the public as quickly as possible, so our Heidelberg equipment does a great job in keeping our speeds up with the same high quality they expect,” Gary Smith, director of operations at Master Print, said. “Heidelberg has powerful and reliable equipment. During this time of uncertainty, it’s great to know we can depend on our Heidelberg equipment.”

For more information on the company’s CX 102, please click here.

A member of The Vomela Companies, Master Print has been providing the Washington, D.C., area with high quality print solutions since 1971. Utilizing its extensive and diverse knowledge base, Master Print provides customers a wide range of print solutions delivered with outstanding customer service. With the mission to “respond to the needs of clients with the highest level of professional service,” they have continually built long-term relationships by employing the most experienced people in the printing industry. Throughout its 70-year history, The Vomela Companies has grown and diversified its services through an ever-expanding network that now includes more than 1,200 employees located in 22 facilities throughout North America.