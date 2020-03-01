Rachel Reeves remembered by her community

In Miami-Dade, very few people can say they empowered people with knowledge, agency and self-worth day in and day out, while also serving as a community watchdog. For the black community, such a person was Rachel Reeves, the publisher of The Miami Times for the last 25 years, who died the evening of Sept. 12. With more than a hundred people in attendance, her memory was honored during her funeral service a week later at the Historic St. Agnes’ Episcopal Church in Overtown.

Over last weekend, as the news of her death made waves throughout the community, hundreds of people flooded the paper’s Facebook page, paying respects to the black press icon. The same rang true Thursday as family, friends, county, city and school officials, and readers of The Miami Times paid their respects to Rachel and the Reeves family.

Click here to continue reading on the Miami Times' website.