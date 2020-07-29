Sally Maxwell (1943-2020)

Sally Maxwell, former editor for the Sequoyah County Times in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, died June 14, 2020. She was 77.

Maxwell was born June 14, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was raised in Indiana where she attended the Ernie Pyle School of Journalism at Indiana University in Bloomington.

She and her family moved to Sallisaw in 1979, and Maxwell took a job at the Sequoyah County Times as society editor. She remained there as a news reporter and eventually managing editor for over 25 years. She joined the KXMX family as senior news director in 2014.

She was inducted into the Oklahoma Press Association’s Quarter Century Club in 2006. Maxwell said the award she was most proud of was the Mary Goddard Award for most promising journalist, which allowed her to attend an American Press Institute workshop in Los Angeles.

She is survived by daughter Tonya Maxwell of Sallisaw; sons Mark E. Maxwell of Fort Smith and Jimmy C. Maxwell of Prospect, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.